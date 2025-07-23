Men’s Greco-Roman collects national title number 32

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA • The Junior Greco-Roman national title has become, over the past seventeen years, what Illinois hangs its hat on when it comes to team championships in Fargo. Nationally, Illinois is the team to beat once Fargo’s Greco days begin, and this year was no exception. With four individual titles, combined with eight additional All-Americans, as well as several Illinois-boys knocking each other off the frontside and backside of the bracket as the team points accumulated, the team title was simply a matter of waiting until the end of the competition so a team photograph could be taken. This was Illinois’ thirty-second national title in Junior Greco-Roman wrestling.