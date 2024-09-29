Munaretto drops a close one at Who’s Number One

JOHNSTOWN, PA • Domenic Munaretto came running down the stairs, through the illuminated tunnel inside of the gymnasium at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and out to the mat in his red-colored FloWrestling compression top and short and his white Asics.

For Munaretto of St. Charles East, who was coming off his second U17 World title, this would be a moment to secure something special, his number one national ranking. For his opponent, Ignacio Villasenor of Stillwater High School in Oklahoma, he was looking to take that something special from Munaretto.

Once the whistle started the match, it would be Villasenor changing levels and being active, and Munaretto being more patient and waiting for his tie through a low stance than initiating an attack.