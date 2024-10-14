Noble and Denny secure Super 32 belts, Mendoza and Stewart place

GREENSBORO, NC • Inside of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the Super 32’s had one of the most complete fields assembled and, out of those fourteen weights, Illinois earned four medalists. By the time the awards were given to the 112 top eight finishers at each weight, Illinois watched Caleb Noble and Will Denny take home championship belts; they witnessed another Seth Mendoz and Jax Forrest matchup; and they were able to see Zach Stewart string together a great tournament that should push him into the talk of the country’s top wrestlers at his weight.

Overall, with the fifty-five (55) Illinoisian wrestlers who entered this year’s tournament, the representation by the Land of Lincoln was as strong as the competition was fierce; however, by the end, only four remained and returned home with something a little more to show for their journey out to North Carolina.