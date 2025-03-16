Login
Petzinger and Jones claim National titles, Cardinals place second

TC LIFONTI
03/16/2025 12:31 PM
CORALVILLE, IA • For the second consecutive season, the North Central Cardinals women’s wrestling program has earned a national runnerup finish to the Iowa Hawkeyes, and once again, the Cardinals gave the Hawks all they could handle.  In the end, the Cardinals would crown two champions and see an additional ten women stand on the podium, but it would not be enough to hold off the Hawks even though the Cards wrestled a strong tournament.

With North Central qualifying 15 women to the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships and truly being the only other contender for a national title, it was simply a matter of performance—and the Cardinals performed!

