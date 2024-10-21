Preseason Rankings: Top 50 Sophomores in Illinois / 2027 /

1.8k Views 25 Votes

Take a look at Illinois Matmen’s Preseason Rankings for the 2024-2025 wrestling season. We will start with the class of 2027.

Tap to read the full article
Subscribe to Illinois Matmen on Rokfin

What do you think?

25 Points
Upvote Downvote

Written by Illinois Matmen

Noble and Denny secure Super 32 belts, Mendoza and Stewart place