Real American Freestyle shows its potential  

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
09/01/2025 4:59 PM
CLEVELAND, OHIO • And just like that, RAF01 is in the books, and what a Saturday night it was.  The presentation, the production, and the product all hit the mark…and the wrestling was fantastic.  Just as fantastic was how the championship belts were awarded, inserting champions at the weight classes, and now, all is left is for challengers to step up and for some more Real American Freestyle to be wrestled.

