CLEVELAND, OHIO • And just like that, RAF01 is in the books, and what a Saturday night it was. The presentation, the production, and the product all hit the mark…and the wrestling was fantastic. Just as fantastic was how the championship belts were awarded, inserting champions at the weight classes, and now, all is left is for challengers to step up and for some more Real American Freestyle to be wrestled.
Real American Freestyle shows its potential
Yes, there's more to read!
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
- Illinois Matmen content
- Rankings, articles, analysis
- Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
- With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
- Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.