Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
CollegeNCAA ChampionshipsPro

Robinson believed, wins a national championship

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
03/23/2025 4:30 PM
0
0
11
0
Shares

PHILADELPHIA, PA • When Vince Robinson stepped onto the mat Saturday night inside of the Wells Fargo Center, he was in his Wolfpack singlet, half white on top, half red on the bottom, and he looked confident, like he believed this was his title.

His opponent, Troy Spratley, the number seven seed from Oklahoma State. 

Earlier in the season, Robinson and Spratley met at an ACC versus Big 12 matchup.  For Robinson, he would win their only meeting until now, a 7-3 decision, and his victory would be the only match the Wolfpack would win all night in that dual.

Now, however, it was not about a dual meet, there was more on the line; a national champion would be crowned, and it was either going to be Robinson or Spratley.

Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Watch The Illini Classic

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website