Robinson believed, wins a national championship

PHILADELPHIA, PA • When Vince Robinson stepped onto the mat Saturday night inside of the Wells Fargo Center, he was in his Wolfpack singlet, half white on top, half red on the bottom, and he looked confident, like he believed this was his title.

His opponent, Troy Spratley, the number seven seed from Oklahoma State.

Earlier in the season, Robinson and Spratley met at an ACC versus Big 12 matchup. For Robinson, he would win their only meeting until now, a 7-3 decision, and his victory would be the only match the Wolfpack would win all night in that dual.

Now, however, it was not about a dual meet, there was more on the line; a national champion would be crowned, and it was either going to be Robinson or Spratley.