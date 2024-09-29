Turner solidifies her ranking at Who’s Number One

JOHNSTOWN, PA • For the featured female bout in the Who’s Number One event, Morgan Turner entered the gymnasium dressed in her red FloWrestling gear that was peeking through her Jordan Burroughs warm-up top. As she moved to the mat, Turner would strut to her corner, take off her warm-up top, and then shuffle onto the mat and work herself to the middle as she was now prepared to defend her number one national ranking against number two, Julia Horger.

Horger, a Port Bensalem, Pennsylvania, native, as well as a state and Fargo champion, would wait in the middle of the mat for what many of the home crowd Pennsylvanians were hoping to be a highly competitive match, and that was exactly how the match would open.