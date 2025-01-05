Login
U17: Stewart freestyles his way onto the World Team

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
05/01/2025 12:56 PM
LAS VEGAS, NV • Be it Illinois or Las Vegas, Aaron Stewart remains and always is Aaron Stewart.  The four-time Fargo and two-time Illinois state champion is now going overseas to compete in the World Championships for Freestyle, and for those who did not know Stewart is must-see wrestling, they will soon be exposed to it.

The University of Illinois commit walked into the Open as the number one seed in a monstrous 80kg weight, and he exited not only holding true to his seed, but by overcoming some adversity along the way.

