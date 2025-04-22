Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
ProUS OpenUSA Wrestling

U17: US Open Freestyle and Greco-Roman – Illinois Entrants and Schedule

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
04/22/2025 8:02 PM
0
0
7
0
Shares

LAS VEGAS, NV • Inside of The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, the 2025 US Open will take place between April 23 and April 27.  Here is a quick look at the U17 division for entrants from Illinois.

Here is the U17 schedule:

Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Watch The Illini Classic

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website