LAS VEGAS, NV • If there is a discipline in wrestling that Illinois is more widely praised for, it is Greco-Roman. And if there was ever a question as to the ability of Illinois wrestlers in the U20 division at The Open, that, too, was answered.

Out of the sixteen U20 wrestlers with Illinois ties, three would be crowned not only Open champions, but also earned a spot in the finals at the U20 World Team Trials in Geneva, Ohio, at the end of May at their respective weights.