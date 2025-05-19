TEAM ILLINOIS • Here is a look at the unofficial current roster for Team Illinois’ 16U and Junior National Team in Greco-Roman. Over the past two months, wrestlers have been able to qualify for the National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, through placing top three in their IL/USAW State Championships, or by placing in a USAW National or Regional Championships.
Updated IL/USAW: 16U and JR Greco-Roman National Qualifiers
