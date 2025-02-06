TEAM ILLINOIS • Here is a look at the unofficial current roster for Team Illinois’ 16U and Junior National Team in Freestyle. With the Second Chance Qualifier being wrestled out this past weekend, it will all come down now to allocations through the state and regional and national championship tournaments, as well as petitions and all that goes into the process.
Updated IL/USAW: 16U and JR Women’s Freestyle National Qualifiers
