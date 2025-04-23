LAS VEGAS, NV • Returning Olympic silver medalist Kennedy Blades has chosen to decline her Final X invitation. Meaning, she has made a conscious decision not to sit out until the finals of the Trials’ process and allow her competition to wrestle it out while she waits. Instead, Blades has chosen to wrestle with the same goal at a new weight. Blades, now 21 years old, will drop to 68kg and commit to this being her new competition weight as she looks to make the World Team and capture World gold—and on the surface, she looks unstoppable.
US Open: Does Blades have a cheat code at 68kg?
