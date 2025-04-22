US Open: Full Competition Schedule

LAS VEGAS, NV • Inside of The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, the 2025 US Open will take place between April 23 and April 27. Here is a look at the schedule for this week of wrestling. The importance of the event is different for each level, but the significance of the event for each level is of great value.

For the Masters divisions, this is an opportunity to continually compete and wrestle against other like-minded and aged men. For the younger groups, this is where Pan-American and International and World selections are earned.