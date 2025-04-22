US Open Senior Freestyle and Greco-Roman – Illinois Entrants and Schedule

LAS VEGAS, NV • Inside of The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, the 2025 US Open will take place between April 23 and April 27. With both the men’s and women’s Senior Freestyle competing for the right to sit out of the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament, there are some deep weight classes to work through, and a variety of talent littered in the old and the new.

For men’s Senior Greco-Roman, the US Open is now their World Team Trials tournament. And where Freestyle is one finals match, Greco-Roman will have its standard WTT best-of-three series to crown their representative.