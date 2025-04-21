16U: Greco-Roman State Championship Results and National Qualifiers

OAK FOREST • This past weekend, IL/USAW held its Greco-Roman State Championships at Oak Forest High School, and in the 16U and Junior divisions, the top three wrestlers at each weight secured an opportunity to represent the highly coveted Team Illinois this summer at the duals and inside of North Dakota’s Fargodome.

Additional national qualification can be earned by any wrestler from entering and placing at any of the Regionals in the month of May. If a wrestler places at a national tournament, like a regional, then that wrestler automatically qualifies for the National Team and for competition in Fargo.