16U: Illinois places sixth in Freestyle National Duals

HERRIMAN, UTAH • After a strong third place showing in Greco-Roman at the National Duals, Illinois had high hopes coming into day one of the Freestyle National Duals. However, even though they felt good and had an abundance of talent on their Freestyle team, they ran into some very strong opposition, and in one day, lost two duals. With those losses, Illinois knew that coming into day two they would need their best Freestyling effort to regroup, and even though they would end up in sixth place, that is exactly what they did.

During day one, Illinois had earned the number-one seed in Pool C, the number-three seed overall; however, they would be bracketed with a very strong Team Pennsylvania squad, and Team PA, who