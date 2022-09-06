Who’s Number One: Turner Can Make Her Presence Known

ANN ARBOR, MI • Illinois leads the ladies of Who’s Number One with five of the twenty-two entrants coming from the Land of Lincoln. Look for a strong showing from our women as they have battled and endured for the right to wrestle center stage for the nation’s premier top-ranking event.

The women’s card will begin at 4:00 p.m. EST inside of Cliff Keen Arena on Friday, September 9th.

–

94 • Erica Pastoriza (AZ) #3 –vs– Morgan Turner (IL)

Morgan Turner may not be well-known across the country right now by the casual fan, but give the Lockport freshman a few minutes on the mat and she will prove herself to those who may be