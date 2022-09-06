Who’s Number One: Turner Can Make Her Presence Known

7.8k Views 161 Votes

ANN ARBOR, MI • Illinois leads the ladies of Who’s Number One with five of the twenty-two entrants coming from the Land of Lincoln. Look for a strong showing from our women as they have battled and endured for the right to wrestle center stage for the nation’s premier top-ranking event.

The women’s card will begin at 4:00 p.m. EST inside of Cliff Keen Arena on Friday, September 9th.

94 • Erica Pastoriza (AZ) #3 –vs– Morgan Turner (IL)

Morgan Turner may not be well-known across the country right now by the casual fan, but give the Lockport freshman a few minutes on the mat and she will prove herself to those who may be

Tap to read the full article
Subscribe to Illinois Matmen on Rokfin

What do you think?

161 Points
Upvote Downvote

Written by Illinois Matmen

Leave a Reply

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Who’s Number One: Davino Looks to Continue His Dominance

Who’s Number One: All Illinois Honors with Webster and Lemley