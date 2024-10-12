Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
High SchoolProRankings

2A Individual Rankings (December 10, 2024)

Illinois Matmen
12/10/2024 3:13 PM
0
0
1,465
0
Shares

The Illinois Matmen 2A Individual Wrestling High School Rankings bring focus to the standout athletes in Illinois’ competitive Class 2A division. These rankings highlight wrestlers who have consistently delivered strong performances, demonstrating grit, technique, and tenacity on the mat. Featuring a mix of rising talents and established contenders, the 2A rankings capture the intensity of mid-tier class competition as athletes vie for state recognition and championship dreams. This is where skill meets determination, setting the stage for another thrilling season of Illinois high school wrestling.

Illinois Matmen 2A Team Rankings

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Montini5-0Ironman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32
22Washington2-0Barrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3
33IC Catholic1-0Antioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22Hersey 45-18
44Brother Rice2-0Rummel (LA)-2
55Geneseo3-0Rockford E-1Sycamore 44-29
See the Top 40+ Illinois Matmen 2A Team Rankings

Discover the 2A Individual Rankings:

106WRESTLERYRSCHOOLTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
1Vince DeMarcoSoGrayslake CBarrington-2; Glenwood-1Odiotti 7-1DeClercq TF; Woods 6-44-106 (24)3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
2Symon WoodsJrWashingtonBarrington-3; Glenwood-2Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4Corcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT4-UGR (24)
3Owen SaterJrMorrisKhiev FSQ-106 (24)
4Ray LongSoN Notre DameConant-3 (113)K. Hayes F (113)Perez TF (113)6-JGR (24)
5Erik KlichurovFrMontiniDonnybrook (IA)-3Christensen (IA) FWyller 4-3
6Jack KoenigSoSt PatrickMarmion-3; Antioch-2; Rockford E-1Wyller 19-8, TFUden TF; Diduch 23-9
7Dominic PasqualeSoIC CatholicAntioch-5Wyller 19-10; Bassett (PA) TF; Odiotti 4-1
8Jack BellSoMontiniDonnybrook (IA)-6Rial (IA) 10-1; Gracia 13-2
9Christian CorcoranFrProvidenceBarrington-4; Joliet Central-2Woods 8-7, 13-10 OT; Henry 9-7DeClercq 11-4; Soney 5-2
10Trayden DiduchFrFreeportRockford E-3Koenig 23-9White F (113)
HMChristopher TalbertSoCrystal Lake SVernon Hills-1
HMPierce BultmannSoRochesterSQ-106 (24)
HMMatthew DeutchSoWaterlooCivic M-1Evans F
HMRiley ParedesSoDixonSterling-2Near 9-2
Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With an Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past decades, is to provide the most and best Illinois Matmen wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Subscribe to Illinois Matmen Pro

Related Posts

© 2024 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2024 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website