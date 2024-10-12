2A Individual Rankings (December 10, 2024)

The Illinois Matmen 2A Individual Wrestling High School Rankings bring focus to the standout athletes in Illinois’ competitive Class 2A division. These rankings highlight wrestlers who have consistently delivered strong performances, demonstrating grit, technique, and tenacity on the mat. Featuring a mix of rising talents and established contenders, the 2A rankings capture the intensity of mid-tier class competition as athletes vie for state recognition and championship dreams. This is where skill meets determination, setting the stage for another thrilling season of Illinois high school wrestling.

Illinois Matmen 2A Team Rankings

This Week Last Week Team Record Tourney Finishes Notable Dual Wins Dual Losses 1 1 Montini 5-0 Ironman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23 Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32 2 2 Washington 2-0 Barrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3 3 3 IC Catholic 1-0 Antioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22 Hersey 45-18 4 4 Brother Rice 2-0 Rummel (LA)-2 5 5 Geneseo 3-0 Rockford E-1 Sycamore 44-29

Discover the 2A Individual Rankings: