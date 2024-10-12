Login
3A Individual Rankings (December 10, 2024)

Illinois Matmen
12/10/2024 3:16 PM
The Illinois Matmen 3A Individual Wrestling High School Rankings showcase the elite athletes competing in the state’s highest level of competition. These rankings highlight the best of Illinois wrestling, featuring powerhouse programs and standout wrestlers who consistently rise to the challenge. With intense matchups and top-tier talent, the 3A division represents the pinnacle of high school wrestling in the state. From established champions to emerging stars, these rankings provide a comprehensive look at the athletes shaping the season and pursuing their path to glory.

Illinois Matmen 3A Team Rankings

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Joliet Catholic0-0Donnybrook (IA)-4
22Marist2-0Marmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4St Rita 55-15; Lane Tech 66-13
33Marmion1-0Marmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13Lockport 37-37
44Hononegah1-0Barrington-1; Ironman (OH)-33Libertyville 43-22
55C Mt Carmel2-0Ironman (OH)-25; Donnybrook (IA)-31Minooka 46-28
See the Top 45+ Illinois Matmen 3A Team Rankings


Explore the 3A Individual Rankings:

106WRESTLERYRSCHOOLTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
1Michael RundellSoOPRFNeuqua V-1 (113)Roque F (113)SQ-106 (24)1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
2Maddox GarbisSrPlainfield N4-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
3Niko OdiottiFrLoyolaBarrington-1Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-16-UFS (24)
4Davion HenrySrH-FJoliet Central-1Corcoran 9-7
5Jackson SoneyJrNormal CJoliet Central-3Corcoran 5-2
6Austin PhelpsJrSchaumburg
7Sebastian GraciaFrC Mt CarmelDonnybrook (IA)-5Christensen (IA) 12-3Bell 13-2
8Michael McNamaraFrEdwardsvilleFrancis Howell N (MO)-2Dannegger (MO) TF7-UFS (24)
9Kane RoblesFrJoliet CatholicDonnybrook (IA)-5Christensen (IA) F
10Colton WyllerSoMarmionMarmion-1; Antioch-1; Donnybrook (IA)-10Klichurov 4-3; Morrison 4-0Koenig 19-8, TF; Morrison 5-0, 3-2; Pasquale 19-10
HMPreston MorrisonSoMarmionMarmion-3; Antioch-3; Donnybrook (IA)-9Sutton 12-4 (113); Wyller 5-0, 3-2; Fleming (IA) FWyller 4-0
HMKristian DeClercqSoHononegahBarrington-5DeMarco TF; Corcoran 11-4
HMKaden PotterSoSt Charles EDucking (IN) F; Bagdonas (OH) 2-0
HMVannak KhievFrGlenbard NConant-1Sater F


