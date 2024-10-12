3A Individual Rankings (December 10, 2024)

The Illinois Matmen 3A Individual Wrestling High School Rankings showcase the elite athletes competing in the state’s highest level of competition. These rankings highlight the best of Illinois wrestling, featuring powerhouse programs and standout wrestlers who consistently rise to the challenge. With intense matchups and top-tier talent, the 3A division represents the pinnacle of high school wrestling in the state. From established champions to emerging stars, these rankings provide a comprehensive look at the athletes shaping the season and pursuing their path to glory.

Illinois Matmen 3A Team Rankings

This Week Last Week Team Record Tourney Finishes Notable Dual Wins Dual Losses 1 1 Joliet Catholic 0-0 Donnybrook (IA)-4 2 2 Marist 2-0 Marmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4 St Rita 55-15; Lane Tech 66-13 3 3 Marmion 1-0 Marmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13 Lockport 37-37 4 4 Hononegah 1-0 Barrington-1; Ironman (OH)-33 Libertyville 43-22 5 5 C Mt Carmel 2-0 Ironman (OH)-25; Donnybrook (IA)-31 Minooka 46-28



Explore the 3A Individual Rankings:

106 WRESTLER YR SCHOOL TOURNEY FINISHES LOSSES NOTABLE WINS STATE FARGO 1 Michael Rundell So OPRF Neuqua V-1 (113) Roque F (113) SQ-106 (24) 1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24) 2 Maddox Garbis Sr Plainfield N 4-113 (24); 6-106 (23) 3 Niko Odiotti Fr Loyola Barrington-1 Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1 Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1 6-UFS (24) 4 Davion Henry Sr H-F Joliet Central-1 Corcoran 9-7 5 Jackson Soney Jr Normal C Joliet Central-3 Corcoran 5-2 6 Austin Phelps Jr Schaumburg 7 Sebastian Gracia Fr C Mt Carmel Donnybrook (IA)-5 Christensen (IA) 12-3 Bell 13-2 8 Michael McNamara Fr Edwardsville Francis Howell N (MO)-2 Dannegger (MO) TF 7-UFS (24) 9 Kane Robles Fr Joliet Catholic Donnybrook (IA)-5 Christensen (IA) F 10 Colton Wyller So Marmion Marmion-1; Antioch-1; Donnybrook (IA)-10 Klichurov 4-3; Morrison 4-0 Koenig 19-8, TF; Morrison 5-0, 3-2; Pasquale 19-10 HM Preston Morrison So Marmion Marmion-3; Antioch-3; Donnybrook (IA)-9 Sutton 12-4 (113); Wyller 5-0, 3-2; Fleming (IA) F Wyller 4-0 HM Kristian DeClercq So Hononegah Barrington-5 DeMarco TF; Corcoran 11-4 HM Kaden Potter So St Charles E Ducking (IN) F; Bagdonas (OH) 2-0 HM Vannak Khiev Fr Glenbard N Conant-1 Sater F



