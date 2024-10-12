3A Individual Rankings (December 10, 2024)

The Illinois Matmen 3A Individual Wrestling High School Rankings showcase the elite athletes competing in the state’s highest level of competition. These rankings highlight the best of Illinois wrestling, featuring powerhouse programs and standout wrestlers who consistently rise to the challenge. With intense matchups and top-tier talent, the 3A division represents the pinnacle of high school wrestling in the state. From established champions to emerging stars, these rankings provide a comprehensive look at the athletes shaping the season and pursuing their path to glory.
Illinois Matmen 3A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|Joliet Catholic
|0-0
|Donnybrook (IA)-4
|2
|2
|Marist
|2-0
|Marmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4
|St Rita 55-15; Lane Tech 66-13
|3
|3
|Marmion
|1-0
|Marmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13
|Lockport 37-37
|4
|4
|Hononegah
|1-0
|Barrington-1; Ironman (OH)-33
|Libertyville 43-22
|5
|5
|C Mt Carmel
|2-0
|Ironman (OH)-25; Donnybrook (IA)-31
|Minooka 46-28
Explore the 3A Individual Rankings:
|106
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|1
|Michael Rundell
|So
|OPRF
|Neuqua V-1 (113)
|Roque F (113)
|SQ-106 (24)
|1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
|2
|Maddox Garbis
|Sr
|Plainfield N
|4-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
|3
|Niko Odiotti
|Fr
|Loyola
|Barrington-1
|Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1
|Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1
|6-UFS (24)
|4
|Davion Henry
|Sr
|H-F
|Joliet Central-1
|Corcoran 9-7
|5
|Jackson Soney
|Jr
|Normal C
|Joliet Central-3
|Corcoran 5-2
|6
|Austin Phelps
|Jr
|Schaumburg
|7
|Sebastian Gracia
|Fr
|C Mt Carmel
|Donnybrook (IA)-5
|Christensen (IA) 12-3
|Bell 13-2
|8
|Michael McNamara
|Fr
|Edwardsville
|Francis Howell N (MO)-2
|Dannegger (MO) TF
|7-UFS (24)
|9
|Kane Robles
|Fr
|Joliet Catholic
|Donnybrook (IA)-5
|Christensen (IA) F
|10
|Colton Wyller
|So
|Marmion
|Marmion-1; Antioch-1; Donnybrook (IA)-10
|Klichurov 4-3; Morrison 4-0
|Koenig 19-8, TF; Morrison 5-0, 3-2; Pasquale 19-10
|HM
|Preston Morrison
|So
|Marmion
|Marmion-3; Antioch-3; Donnybrook (IA)-9
|Sutton 12-4 (113); Wyller 5-0, 3-2; Fleming (IA) F
|Wyller 4-0
|HM
|Kristian DeClercq
|So
|Hononegah
|Barrington-5
|DeMarco TF; Corcoran 11-4
|HM
|Kaden Potter
|So
|St Charles E
|Ducking (IN) F; Bagdonas (OH) 2-0
|HM
|Vannak Khiev
|Fr
|Glenbard N
|Conant-1
|Sater F