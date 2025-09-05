Bey grabs Pan-Am Greco gold, Coleman takes silver

MONTERREY, MEXICO • Kamal Bey and Ellis Coleman were back on the mat collecting medals, and this time it was at the Pan-Am Championships just south of the border. For both Coleman and Bey, each of whom are Oak Park-River Forest and Team Illinois alums, the tournament would be important not only in their preparation for the World Championships come September in Croatia, but it would also be an opportunity to bond with their team, a collective mix of old and new faces.