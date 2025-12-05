Blades and Gomez earn Pan-Am Freestyle gold in Monterrey

MONTERREY, MEXICO • Illinois saw two of its own capture gold at this past weekend’s Pan-American Championships. For one, it was domination and the reward of hearing the National Anthem in her honor for the first time since 2021. For the other, it was a complete domination and desecration of his bracket.

Kennedy Blades came into the 68kg bracket as the number one seed, as she should have, and even though she is still working through the new weight, she has shown very few weaknesses in her wrestling, and she looks as strong and as powerful as ever.