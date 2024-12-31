Illinois Matmen’s 1A Individual Rankings  (December 31, 2024)

Heading into the New Year, here is this week’s Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now past the holiday tournament schedule, the rankings are tightening up; however, there were some very exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings from both individuals and dual team tournaments, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.
1A Individual Rankings
|106
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|1
|Jacobi Cobbs
|So
|Althoff
|Carterville
|Cumberland-1
|Anderton 12-4 (113)
|2
|Raiden Terry
|So
|Seneca
|Coal City
|Seneca-1; Erie/P-1
|Sweely 7-4 (113)
|Near 10-0; Perez 7-3
|SQ-106 (24)
|3
|Steven Uden
|So
|Oakwood/Salt Fork
|Carterville
|Meluch 14-6; Koenig TF
|Pannerale F; Stanley 11-0
|SQ-106 (24)
|4
|Landon Near
|Fr
|Newman
|Oregon
|Sterling-1; Erie/P-2
|Terry 10-0
|Wright 14-0; Flores 16-5
|5
|Charlie Flores
|Jr
|Hoopeston Area
|Clinton
|Plano-1; Unity-1
|Near 16-5
|Paredes 11-4; Stanley TF; Bultmann 5-3