Illinois Matmen’s 1A Individual Rankings  (January 13, 2025)

Another great week of wrestling leads to another week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school team and individual rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are one week closer to their conference championships and the IHSA Regional, the rankings continue to alter in some areas, and great matchups become the focus as the final month of the regular season nears its conclusion. Here are this week’s rankings.
1A Individual Rankings
|106
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|1
|Jacobi Cobbs
|So
|Althoff
|Carterville
|Cumberland-1; Murdale-2
|Anderton 12-4 (113); Sonon-Hale 11-0
|2
|Raiden Terry
|So
|Seneca
|Coal City
|Seneca-1; Erie/P-1
|Sweely 7-4 (113)
|Near 10-0; Perez 7-3
|SQ-106 (24)
|3
|Landon Near
|Fr
|Newman
|Oregon
|Sterling-1; Erie/P-2; Princeton-3
|Terry 10-0
|Wright 14-0; Flores 16-5; Gaither 9-0; Drinkwine 7-1; Nelson 4-0
|4
|Charlie Flores
|Jr
|Hoopeston Area
|Clinton
|Plano-1; Unity-1; Prairie C-1
|Near 16-5
|Drinkwine 4-3; Paredes 11-4; Stanley TF; Bultmann 5-3
|5
|Lelan Nelson
|Fr
|Richmond-Burton
|Oregon
|Rockford E-2; Richmond-B-1; Glenbrook S-1; Palatine-1; Princeton-2
|Koenig 11-2, 11-3; Near 4-0
|Talbert TF, F; Pannerale 11-8; West 9-5; Paredes 3-2; Evans F; Uden 9-6