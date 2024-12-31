Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (December 31, 2024)

Heading into the New Year, here is this week’s Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now past the holiday tournament schedule, the rankings are tightening up; however, there were some very exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings from both individuals and dual team tournaments, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.
2A Individual Rankings
|106
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|1
|Vince DeMarco
|So
|Grayslake C
|Crystal Lake C
|Barrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1
|Odiotti 7-1
|DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F; Khiev F; McNamara 7-3
|4-106 (24)
|3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
|2
|Erik Klichurov
|Fr
|Montini
|Hinsdale S
|Donnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7
|Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F; Long F
|Wyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2
|3
|Symon Woods
|Jr
|Washington
|Washington
|Barrington-3; Glenwood-2; Washington-1
|Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4; Klichurov TF
|Corcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT; Pasquale 10-3
|4-UGR (24)
|4
|Ray Long
|So
|N Notre Dame
|Crystal Lake C
|Conant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3
|K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney F
|Perez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Bell TF; Diduch F; Klichurov F; Soney 14-7
|6-JGR (24)
|5
|Jack Koenig
|So
|St Patrick
|Crystal Lake C
|Marmion-3; Antioch-2; Rockford E-1; Buffalo G-1
|Wyller 19-8, TF
|Uden TF; Diduch 23-9; Nelson 11-2; Phelps 9-1; Sater 6-5