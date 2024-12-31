Login
Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (December 31, 2024)

Illinois Matmen
12/31/2024 12:17 PM
Heading into the New Year, here is this week’s Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now past the holiday tournament schedule, the rankings are tightening up; however, there were some very exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings from both individuals and dual team tournaments, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.

2A Individual Rankings    

106
RANKWRESTLERYRSCHOOLSECTIONALTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
1Vince DeMarcoSoGrayslake CCrystal Lake CBarrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1Odiotti 7-1DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F; Khiev F; McNamara 7-34-106 (24)3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
2Erik KlichurovFrMontiniHinsdale SDonnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F; Long FWyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2
3Symon WoodsJrWashingtonWashingtonBarrington-3; Glenwood-2; Washington-1Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4; Klichurov TFCorcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT; Pasquale 10-34-UGR (24)
4Ray LongSoN Notre DameCrystal Lake CConant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney FPerez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Bell TF; Diduch F; Klichurov F; Soney 14-76-JGR (24)
5Jack KoenigSoSt PatrickCrystal Lake CMarmion-3; Antioch-2; Rockford E-1; Buffalo G-1Wyller 19-8, TFUden TF; Diduch 23-9; Nelson 11-2; Phelps 9-1; Sater 6-5
