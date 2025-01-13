Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
2AHigh SchoolProRankings

Illinois Matmen’s 2A Team Rankings  (January 13, 2025)

Illinois Matmen
01/13/2025 7:41 PM
0
0
293
0
Shares

Another great week of wrestling leads to another week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school team and individual rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are one week closer to their conference championships and the IHSA Regional, the rankings continue to alter in some areas, and great matchups become the focus as the final month of the regular season nears its conclusion. Here are this week’s rankings.

2A Team Rankings

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordSectionalTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Montini17-3Hinsdale SIronman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23; Niles W-1; Dvorak-3; DeKalb (D)-3; Cheesehead (WI)-5Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32; Brother Rice 49-17; Moline 64-18; LWW 50-21; Washington 39-32; IC Cath 37-29, 37-26; CMC 39-31; Marist 35-27; Joliet W 56-17Marmion 38-30, 37-32; Detroit CC (MI) 35-26
22Washington17-3WashingtonBarrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3; Washington-1; DeKalb (D)-5; Clash (WI)-9Canton 59-8; Rochelle 47-18; Glenwood 51-19; DeKalb 59-15; JCA 34-31; Sandburg 39-32; Cumberland (WI) 48-12; LC/WM (MN) 42-18; Hersey 31-22; Post Falls (ID) 34-28; Staley (MO) 32-25; Unity 50-17Montini 39-32; Yorkville 38-34; Chatfield (MN) 37-32
33IC Catholic5-6Crystal Lake CAntioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22; Washington-3; Dvorak-1; DeKalb (D)-4; Doc Buchanan (CA)-T16Hersey 45-18; Oswego 48-27; Lockport 37-35; JCA 33-27Montini 37-29, 37-26; Detroit CC (MI) 45-25; Marmion 37-30; Gilroy (CA) 51-14; Layton (UT) 41-34
44Brother Rice8-1Hinsdale SRummel (LA)-2; Hinsdale C-8; Geneva-3St Ignatius 50-16; St Patrick 39-37; Joliet W 41-31; LWC 35-32; NND 42-33Montini 49-17
55Geneseo11-2WashingtonRockford E-1; Downers S (D)-3; Lincoln-1; Morton-1Sycamore 44-29; Galesburg 68-3; Oak Forest 59-14; Maine S 45-22; Glenwood 43-23; Grant 38-31; Notre Dame (IA) 38-29; Assumption (IA) 41-26Coal City 34-25; Alburnett (IA) 44-25
Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Watch The Illini Classic

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website