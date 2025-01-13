Illinois Matmen’s 2A Team Rankings  (January 13, 2025)

Another great week of wrestling leads to another week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school team and individual rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are one week closer to their conference championships and the IHSA Regional, the rankings continue to alter in some areas, and great matchups become the focus as the final month of the regular season nears its conclusion. Here are this week’s rankings.
2A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|Montini
|17-3
|Hinsdale S
|Ironman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23; Niles W-1; Dvorak-3; DeKalb (D)-3; Cheesehead (WI)-5
|Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32; Brother Rice 49-17; Moline 64-18; LWW 50-21; Washington 39-32; IC Cath 37-29, 37-26; CMC 39-31; Marist 35-27; Joliet W 56-17
|Marmion 38-30, 37-32; Detroit CC (MI) 35-26
|2
|2
|Washington
|17-3
|Washington
|Barrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3; Washington-1; DeKalb (D)-5; Clash (WI)-9
|Canton 59-8; Rochelle 47-18; Glenwood 51-19; DeKalb 59-15; JCA 34-31; Sandburg 39-32; Cumberland (WI) 48-12; LC/WM (MN) 42-18; Hersey 31-22; Post Falls (ID) 34-28; Staley (MO) 32-25; Unity 50-17
|Montini 39-32; Yorkville 38-34; Chatfield (MN) 37-32
|3
|3
|IC Catholic
|5-6
|Crystal Lake C
|Antioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22; Washington-3; Dvorak-1; DeKalb (D)-4; Doc Buchanan (CA)-T16
|Hersey 45-18; Oswego 48-27; Lockport 37-35; JCA 33-27
|Montini 37-29, 37-26; Detroit CC (MI) 45-25; Marmion 37-30; Gilroy (CA) 51-14; Layton (UT) 41-34
|4
|4
|Brother Rice
|8-1
|Hinsdale S
|Rummel (LA)-2; Hinsdale C-8; Geneva-3
|St Ignatius 50-16; St Patrick 39-37; Joliet W 41-31; LWC 35-32; NND 42-33
|Montini 49-17
|5
|5
|Geneseo
|11-2
|Washington
|Rockford E-1; Downers S (D)-3; Lincoln-1; Morton-1
|Sycamore 44-29; Galesburg 68-3; Oak Forest 59-14; Maine S 45-22; Glenwood 43-23; Grant 38-31; Notre Dame (IA) 38-29; Assumption (IA) 41-26
|Coal City 34-25; Alburnett (IA) 44-25