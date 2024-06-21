JR: Illinois Greco’s to a third-place finish at the National Duals

TULSA, OK• The nation’s most recognizable Greco state took to the National Duals with the one goal of becoming national champions. And even though the young men of Team Illinois would come up short of their goal, they did show that come Fargo, they will once again be in the mix for a title.

Coming into day two and entering the “Gold and Silver” Championship Pool, Illinois would three traditionally strong states. In their opening round, Illinois would match up with Oklahoma Blue and find little struggle as they gathered their Greco and advanced with a 43-20 victory.