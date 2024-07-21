Junior Greco-goers take back the “Illinois Trophy”

FARGO, ND • They are who the country thought they were, and they did not disappoint. The men’s Junior Greco-Roman team came into Fargo with a loaded team and aspirations of claiming the national championship trophy that has, for many years, been jokingly dubbed “The Illinois Trophy.” But Illinois, whose fourteen-consecutive year run of national titles ended last year, made no joke about this year’s championships. With five finalists, two champions, and five additional All-Americans, as well as a slew of deep-round wrestling, Illinois made sure there was no doubt who the kings of Fargo Greco are, and all took notice.

For Team Illinois, who amassed 171 total team points, 49 points better than second place Oklahoma, and 61 points better than third place Minnesota, there was no doubt, from the opening bout until the final hand was raised, that they were on a mission of redemption.