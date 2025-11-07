Media Day: Team Illinois Junior Interviews

CHAMPAIGN • IL/USAW’s young men will be heading out to Fargo, North Dakota, later this weekend to compete in next week’s 2025 Freestyle and Greco-Roman National Championships. And, before they left, Illinois Matmen was able to connect with a number of the competitors and spoke to them about their growth and expectations heading into the Fargodome.

Below you will find links to listen to a variety of the young men who will be lacing ‘em up in a few days in search of national championships and All-American honors.