Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
ProRAF

RAF 02 rolls out of State College with more momentum

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
10/26/2025 10:10 PM
0
0
57
0
Shares

STATE COLLEGE, PA • Real American Freestyle came into State College this past Saturday night with a great deal of momentum, and by the time the second-ever event concluded, it was clear that the league has been able to draw in their fans with an ability to bring in top wrestlers for incredible matchups, and provide a consistent schedule that maintains that very interest and keeps those RAF belts moving around.

Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Subscribe to Illinoismatmen.com

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website