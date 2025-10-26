STATE COLLEGE, PA • Real American Freestyle came into State College this past Saturday night with a great deal of momentum, and by the time the second-ever event concluded, it was clear that the league has been able to draw in their fans with an ability to bring in top wrestlers for incredible matchups, and provide a consistent schedule that maintains that very interest and keeps those RAF belts moving around.
RAF 02 rolls out of State College with more momentum
Yes, there's more to read!
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
- Illinois Matmen content
- Rankings, articles, analysis
- Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
- With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
- Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.