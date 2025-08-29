RAF will debut this Saturday, features five Illinoisians

CLEVELAND, OHIO • The Real American Freestyle wrestling league will debut this Saturday, August 30th, inside of the Cleveland’s Wolstein Center, and all the action will be televised live exclusively on Fox Nation at 7:00 p.m. EDT. In a string of promotions and interviews and media coverage, the league is looking to open its first contest in historic fashion, and with everything that has been poured into this event, a historic night may just be what it becomes.