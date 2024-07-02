U17: Pan-American Grego gold goes to Medlin at 65kg

SANTO DOMINGO. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC • Wyatt Medlin came into the Dominican Republic as a first-time UWW wrestler and, when he entered, he was untested and unscathed on the international level; however, by the end of his two-tournament performance, the Deer Creek native and Washington High School junior would be bandaged up, collect a perfect 9-0 performance, and amass double Pan-American gold in Greco-Roman and Freestyle.

For Medlin, who won Fargo gold last year, entering the Pan-Am Greco-Roman tournament for his debut may have been the most comfortable opening he could have had simply because as good as Medlin is at Folkstyle and Freestyle, he is exceptional at Greco.