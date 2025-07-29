ATHENS, GREECE • Michael Rundell entered Athens with gold on mind; however, after going 3-1 inside of the Ano Liossia Olympic Sports Hall at 48kg, with his only loss coming to the eventual U17 World silver medalist, Rundell will return to the states with a bronze medal and a great deal of confidence due to a resilient final match that saw him come back from a six-point deficit that proved to the world that he has not only arrived on the Greco-Roman scene, but that he will be someone to contend with.
U17: Rundell exits Athens with a gritty bronze medal finish
