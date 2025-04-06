U23: Caliendo to represent the US at World Championships

GENEVA, OH • Iowa Hawkeye National runner-up Michael Caliendo has been able to climb every ladder in front of him, and this past weekend at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio, was no different. In his 132-man bracket at 74kg, Caliendo did what Caliendo has been known to do: make adjustments and win. And, by the end of it all, the three-time All-American defeated five of the top fifteen seeds, including the number one and two wrestler in the bracket as he wrestled himself onto the United States U23 Freestyle World Team.