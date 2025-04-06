GENEVA, OH • Iowa Hawkeye National runner-up Michael Caliendo has been able to climb every ladder in front of him, and this past weekend at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio, was no different. In his 132-man bracket at 74kg, Caliendo did what Caliendo has been known to do: make adjustments and win. And, by the end of it all, the three-time All-American defeated five of the top fifteen seeds, including the number one and two wrestler in the bracket as he wrestled himself onto the United States U23 Freestyle World Team.
U23: Caliendo to represent the US at World Championships
Yes, there's more to read!
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
- Illinois Matmen content
- Rankings, articles, analysis
- Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
- With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
- Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.