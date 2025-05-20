LOUISVILLE, KY • Real Woods came into the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament as the number five seed in a 65kg bracket where many were looking past the four-time All-American in favor of the one seeded Jesse Mendez, and a dialogue surrounding his possible finals matchups on his way to Final X. However, in that process, many people forgot to give way to a wrestler who has a proven track record of not only winning, but showing up and wrestling well when it matters most. In that, by the time there was only one wrestler standing and moving onto the World Team Trials next month, it was Woods, the spoiler to several conversations that overlooked him. And by knocking down opponent after opponent in one of the strongest weight classes, people are now forced to Real-ly pay attention.
Woods freestyles himself into the WTT finals
