WTT: Blades credits her growth in making first World Team

NEWARK, NJ • Olympic silver medalist Kennedy Blades came into the 68kg finals of the World Team Trials best-of-three series having never conceded a point to her opponent, Brooklyn Hays. Hays, who is newer to freestyle, had wrestled herself in the finals with Blades on sheer will and an upper body presence that placed her opponents in unfamiliar and uncomfortable positions. For Blades, the series would be about what she does best: getting to her shots and using her strength and explosiveness to open up the match.

So, as Blades came to the match in her black and gold Hawkeye Wrestling Club singlet with the red trim, she stepped onto the platform in her pink Rudis shoes bottomed in a lime green ready to wrestle, she knew that her ability to endure and be in this moment was meant to be. Over the past few years, Blades has had her ups and downs. But, over that same period of time, she feels that everything that she has gone through, and everything that she has gained, has prepared her for this moment.

Match Number One