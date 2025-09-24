NAPERVILLE • Illinois Matmen’s Test of the Best 5 provided a full media experience for the wrestlers with headshots, graphics, and interviews. Those interviews, given prior to competition, are now posted. You can check out any interview in the Illinois Matmen video library or simply click on the wrestler below and you will be linked to his or her interview.
TB5 Interviews have been posted
Yes, there's more to read!
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
- Illinois Matmen content
- Rankings, articles, analysis
- Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
- With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
- Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.