Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (January 13, 2025)

Another great week of wrestling leads to another week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school team and individual rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are one week closer to their conference championships and the IHSA Regional, the rankings continue to alter in some areas, and great matchups become the focus as the final month of the regular season nears its conclusion. Here are this week’s rankings.
3A Individual Rankings
|106
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|1
|Michael Rundell
|So
|OPRF
|Conant
|Neuqua V-1 (113); Hinsdale C-1; Doc Buchanan (CA)-5
|Garza (CA) 10-0; Granados (CA) 3-1
|Roque F (113); Corcoran TF; Ortega 13-3; Sweet (CA) 6-4; Henry F
|SQ-106 (24)
|1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
|2
|Maddox Garbis
|Sr
|Plainfield N
|Joliet Central
|Dvorak-6; Cheesehead (WI)-3
|Woody (IA) 4-2; Hayes 8-0 (113)
|Soney F; McNamara 6-4; Robles 9-1; Chittum (TN) 10-8
|4-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
|3
|Niko Odiotti
|Fr
|Loyola
|Barrington
|Barrington-1
|Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1
|Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1
|6-UFS (24)
|4
|Davion Henry
|Sr
|H-F
|Joliet Central
|Joliet Central-1; Hoffman E-1; Crown Point (IN)-4
|R. Hayes 12-1 (113); D. Cordero (TN) 17-3, 4-1 OT; Stauffer (PA) TF; Lotier (PA) TF; Rundell F
|Corcoran 9-7; Katz TF; Drennen (WV) 6-3; Bridge (IN) 13-2; Khiev F
|5
|Michael McNamara
|Fr
|Edwardsville
|Joliet Central
|Francis Howell N (MO)-2; Dvorak-2; Cheesehead (WI)-7
|Dannegger (MO) TF; DeMarco 7-3; Pryor (MO) 3-0 OT; Chittum (TN) 12-4; Garbis 6-4
|Pasquale 7-2; Phelps 10-3
|7-UFS (24)