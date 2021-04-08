IWCOA Illinois State Championship – Press Release

Illinois Matmen is excited to announce its partnership with the IWCOA to stream the 2021 High School State Championship Series. We are excited to be working together for this prestigious event. We are thrilled to be marketing and streaming the event, and believe this will be the beginning of a great relationship between the IWCOA and Illinois Matmen. The schedule of events can be found below:
June 21-26, 2021 at Bank of Springfield Center
Monday – June 21st Girls State Championship
Tue. – Wed. – June 22-23 Freshman & Sophomore State Championships
Thursday – 1A High School State Championships
Friday – 2A High School State Championships
Saturday – 3A High School State Championships
The State Championships are back in Illinois, Let’s Go!!