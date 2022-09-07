Who’s Number One: Diduch is No Stranger to the Bright Lights

ANN ARBOR, MI • Illinois leads the ladies of Who’s Number One with five of the twenty-two entrants coming from the Land of Lincoln. Look for a strong showing from our women as they have battled and endured for the right to wrestle center stage for the nation’s premier top-ranking event.
The women’s card will begin at 4:00 p.m. EST inside of Cliff Keen Arena on Friday, September 9th.
–
122 • Cadence Diduch (IL) #1 –vs– Everest Leydecker (AZ) #2
Cadence Diduch placed second this season at 127 pounds in Fargo at the U16 National Championships only to drop to 122 pounds a few days later and win the Junior division. The
