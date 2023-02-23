Girls 2023 IHSA State Preview

This weekend marks the second year of the Illinois High School Associations Girls Wrestling state tournament. Last season, we saw the girls put on a spectacular display of athleticism and wrestling prowess, letting the world know that Illinois Girls Wrestling is coming strong. This season, they have responded with a nearly 700 wrestler increase, over 43% more athletes competing this year. Sectionals were so large, 32-woman brackets had to be utilized. This is a big sign that IHSA should be looking at the expansion and growth of the girls Wrestling State series to include a Regional tournament. Given the current state of Illinois Girls Wrestling, this makes a modicum of sense, and would be an exciting addition to the future State Series. 

Written by Illinois Matmen

