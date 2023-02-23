3A: The Saints March away with the Unofficial Team Title

CHAMPAIGN • The Saints were marching throughout the State Farm Center this past weekend as St. Charles East clearly dominated the Individual Championships and simply ran away with the unofficial team title.

All throughout the weekend, the black and orange and white could be seen littered all over the mats and, when the final whistle had blown, it was the Saints with an astounding 33.5 push in front of second place Chicago Mt. Carmel. In third would be Marmon Academy, followed by Chicago Marist in fourth. Please note, the unofficial second and third and fourth-place team all came out of the same Hinsdale Central Sectional.