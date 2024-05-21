Illinois’ results from the Central Regional

FORT WAYNE, IN • With the conclusion of the Central Regional this past weekend, all that is available for those who still seek a qualification for the National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, will be Illinois’ “Second Chance” tournament at Sycamore High School on June 1, and the Southern Plains Regional in Mulvane, Kansas, from May 31 through June 2. With both final qualifiers on the same weekend, and depending on weight class and remaining competition, where one chooses to wrestle may create quite the dilemma to find the best path in joining Team Illinois.

Inside of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, the Illinois ladies occupied 29 of the Freestyle qualifications for Fargo, and five placewinners in Greco—a great turnout and show out for the girls.