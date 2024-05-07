JR: Illinois Freestyle and Greco-Roman State Championship results and final numbers

DEKALB • This past weekend in Barb Country, Illinois showed why it is just such a strong wrestling state, and an even more difficult state to qualify for Fargo through. The turnout numbers for both the Greco-Roman and Freestyle State Championships each spring never seems to lower; thus, the level of competition and the level of high-caliber wrestling is never at a loss, no matter which round is being wrestled.

For each weight class, regardless of discipline, the top three wrestlers have automatically qualified for Fargo; fourth place is allowed to sit out until the finals of “Second Chance.” Overall, however, here are the numbers that show how strong the state is regarding not only participation, but also regarding competitiveness.