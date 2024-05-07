16U: Illinois Freestyle and Greco-Roman State Championship results and final numbers

DEKALB • This past weekend in DeKalb Country, Illinois showed why it is just such a strong wrestling state, and an even more difficult state to qualify for Fargo through. The turnout numbers for both the Greco-Roman and Freestyle State Championships each spring never seems to lower; thus, the level of competition and the level of high-caliber wrestling is never at a loss, no matter which round is being wrestled. Some have even looked around at a few of the brackets and jested that winning a Folkstyle state championship within the three-classification system at times may be easier than an Illinois Freestyle state title.

For each weight class, regardless of discipline, the top three have automatically qualified for Fargo; fourth place is allowed to sit out until the finals of “Second Chance.” Of course, even “Second Chance” in Sycamore has become a very difficult tournament to win as a qualifier. And, with Illinois wrestling always on the rise, and the amazing participation of the athletes and coaches and parents, Illinois will remain competitive for a very long time.