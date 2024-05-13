16U: Illinois’ FS and GR results from the Northern Plains Regional

ROCHESTER, MN • Forty-seven Illinois wrestlers placed at this year’s Northern Plains Regional between both disciplines of Freestyle and Greco-Roman. In some cases, some of the regional placewinners are first-time Fargo qualifiers for Illinois, for others who have already qualified via the state championships or the US Open or elsewhere, they are simply sharpening their swords as they continue to compete and grow and improve as each day is one step closer to Fargo.

Here is the list of wrestlers from this past weekend’s Northern Plains who placed in the top six of their weight class and have qualified for the National Championships this summer in Fargo, North Dakota.