Beat the Streets Focuses on Enrichment that is Masked in Wrestling

BEDFORD PARK • The Second Annual Beat the Streets Camp and National Duals has concluded, and for those who are looking for the results, the only result that Beat the Streets truly cares about will not be seen until time passes and the success of these young men and women has been achieved. Because, even though the week-long gathering of various BTS organizations appears to be rooted in wrestling—and much of it is—the experience is truly rooted in creating pathways and experiences that help these young people grow and see people and the world and, more importantly, themselves, in ways like never before.

Illinois Matmen

