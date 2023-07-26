Team Illinois Spotlights its Ladies through First Media Day

AURORA • Team Illinois has a propensity for walking into the Fargodome with something new up its sleeve every year, and this year is no different. Team Illinois, its coaches, and Illinois MatWomen all came together to provide its Fargo-bound ladies with a Media Day that featured photographs and interviews and a special night focused on highlighting their individual successes and wrestling journeys up to this point.
Team Illinois’ first media day was hosted inside of Aurora University’s Thornton Gymnasium immediately following their camp check in, and it was a great success.
