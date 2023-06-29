Beat the Streets Camp and National Duals is Back in Chicago

BEDFORD PARK • The Beat the Streets Camp and National Duals, one of the best summer wrestling events in Illinois, is back for another four days of fellowship and competition. This year’s event will be taking place at the Wintrust Sports Complex in Bedford Park. Inside of Wintrust, there will be 400 wrestlers, eleven cities, and seventeen teams—twelve boys and seven girls—all wrestling on ten mats after three days of coming together with top-notch clinicians and a variety of Chicago events for a transformational experience that will culminate in the duals team tournament.
